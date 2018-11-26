Pouliot was a healthy scratch for Saturday's win over Los Angeles.

Pouliot has been a regular in the Canucks lineup all year, but sat out with the return of Alex Edler. Pouliot was a mainstay on the power-play unit, but had recently seen that responsibility shift to Ben Hutton. Pouliot had just four points in 25 games, and could see more time in the box as a result of his underwhelming numbers.