Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Leads the charge against Carolina
Pouliot scored his second goal of the season and added two helpers in Tuesday's win over Carolina.
Pouliot factored in on all three of the team's goals, also blocking four shots in 20:47 of ice time. He's been a great addition for Vancouver and it hasn't necessarily shown from a fantasy perspective. He's got 10 points through 25 contests and is playing on the power play, so don't hesitate to take a gander on him. His steady ice time and willingness to join the rush make him worth owning in some deep leagues.
