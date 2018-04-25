Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Makes most of power-play minutes
Pouliot marked 22 points -- nine with the man advantage -- through 71 games in 2017-18.
Pouliot elevated his offensive game this season, but despite 118 blocked shots, he recorded a brutal minus-22 rating. The 24-year-old spent a majority of his time with the second pairing, so he was often facing solid competition with questionable goaltending behind him. Pouliot is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.
