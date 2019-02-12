Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Offers some depth scoring
Pouliot has a goal and three assists in his last 13 games.
The blueliner has also recorded 13 hits and nine blocked shots over that span. He scored a late goal in a 7-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday, but it's safe to avoid him in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
