Pouliot signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.

Despite being a healthy scratch 11 times in 2017-18, Pouliot finished the season with the second-most points (19) on Vancouver's blue line. The 24-year-old also recorded 118 blocked shots and 79 hits while averaging 17:51 per game. Vancouver is expected to return all seven defensemen for next season, so unless Pouliot can steal a consistent top-four role, he'll remain off fantasy radars outside of deep leagues.