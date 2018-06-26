Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Secures another year
Pouliot signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.
Despite being a healthy scratch 11 times in 2017-18, Pouliot finished the season with the second-most points (19) on Vancouver's blue line. The 24-year-old also recorded 118 blocked shots and 79 hits while averaging 17:51 per game. Vancouver is expected to return all seven defensemen for next season, so unless Pouliot can steal a consistent top-four role, he'll remain off fantasy radars outside of deep leagues.
More News
-
Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Makes most of power-play minutes•
-
Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Garners helper•
-
Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Leads charge against Carolina•
-
Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Dishes out two assists Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Fitting in with new team•
-
Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Acquired from Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...