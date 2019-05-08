Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Set to hit open market
The Canucks didn't qualify Pouilot's contract, making him an unrestricted free agent, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet reports.
The 25-year-old hasn't had the career he'd hoped when he was drafted eighth overall in 2012. This past season with the Canucks, Pouliot logged an average of 17:10 of ice time per game, and chipped in 12 points in just 62 games. He was solid on the defensive end, however, accumulating 76 hits and 71 blocks this campaign. Pouliot is set to find his third team in six years, and will likely have to settle for a "prove-it" one-year deal from a willing team for next season.
