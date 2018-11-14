Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Struggling to produce
Pouliot has just a goal and two assists on the year.
Pouliot posted career highs in all offensive categories last season, including 22 points, more than triple his previous best (seven). He anchors the top power play unit, which has been potent at 18.5%, good for 15th in the league. More points are bound to come should he stay there, but it's looking unlikely he'll match last season's numbers, as he's currently on pace for just 12.
