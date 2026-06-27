Canucks' Dmitri Ivchenko: Round 3 pick of Canucks

Ivchenko was the 78th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Canucks desperately needed to add some goaltending depth to their prospect pool and they do so here with Ivchenko. The No. 4 ranked goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, Ivchenko spent last season in the Russian Jr. league going 11-5-1 with a 1.91 GAA and .922 save percentage. Many of these Russian goaltenders taken in the middle rounds have gone on to successful NHL careers, but almost all of them needed to marinate overseas for a while first. Vancouver shouldn't expect to see a return on their investment anytime soon.