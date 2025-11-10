O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

O'Connor has four goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 27-year-old has scored all four of his goals in November after a lackluster start to the season. He's up to eight points, 22 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while featuring in a middle-six role. O'Connor's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, but he's not going to offer standout production in any one area.