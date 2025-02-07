O'Connor scored a goal on a penalty shot, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Macklin Celebrini hooked O'Connor 33 seconds into overtime. O'Connor made no mistake on the penalty shot for his second goal in three games as a Canuck. He's already been promoted to the second line at even strength as head coach Rick Tocchet looks for forward trios that will have chemistry. O'Connor doesn't get power-play time, but he'll be a fixture in the lineup and can chip in some depth scoring. For the season, the 26-year-old has eight goals, 18 points, 91 shots on net, 55 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 56 outings between Vancouver and Pittsburgh.