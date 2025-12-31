O'Connor scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

O'Connor has three goals and four points over his last four outings. The 27-year-old clicked on a line with David Kampf in this contest, as the two set each other up for tallies. O'Connor is now at 10 goals, 16 points, 48 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating through 39 appearances. He's already matched his goal total from 2024-25, which he accumulated in 84 contests between the Canucks and the Penguins, and his career high of 16 from 2023-24 is very much within reach in the second half.