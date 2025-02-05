O'Connor scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

This was O'Connor's first goal in two appearances since the Canucks acquired him as part of the Marcus Pettersson trade last Friday. The 26-year-old has slotted into a third-line role with the Canucks, similar to what he was seeing in Pittsburgh prior to the trade. He's at seven goals, 10 assists, 85 shots on net, 53 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 55 appearances in 2024-25.