O'Connor scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Panthers.

O'Connor opened the scoring at 14:50 of the first period, and that set off a burst of offense from both teams over the next 12 minutes of game action. The 27-year-old forward has four goals and an assist over his last six games. For the season, he's up to six goals, 10 points, 27 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances in a middle-six role.