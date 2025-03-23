O'Connor scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and levied three hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

O'Connor has two goals over his last three contests. The 26-year-old may be getting a bit more comfortable with the Canucks, but it's also possible this is just a small bump on offense that happens for depth players from time to time. Overall, he's at 10 goals, 12 helpers, 105 shots on net, 73 hits, 52 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 72 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins this season.