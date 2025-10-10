O'Connor supplied an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

O'Connor is getting a chance in a fourth-line role to begin the season, as Nils Hoglander (lower body) and Teddy Blueger (undisclosed) are out of action. The 27-year-old O'Connor put up 25 points over 84 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins last year. He's a decent defensive forward who can kill penalties effectively, but his ceiling is likely around 30 points, and he doesn't chip in enough hits or PIM to make up for his limited offense.