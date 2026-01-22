Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Nets go-ahead goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connor scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.
O'Connor has scored in consecutive contests after going nine games without a goal. The 27-year-old is up on the second line currently, which may be helping him production, though he remains without a power-play role. The forward is up to 12 goals, 19 points, 72 shots on net, 38 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 50 appearances. He could push to match his career-best total of 33 points in 79 games in the 2023-24 campaign with the Penguins.
More News
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Pots late goal in loss•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Earns two points in loss•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Nets shortie Saturday•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Ends December drought•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Rare empty-net game-winner•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Lights lamp again in loss•