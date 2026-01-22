O'Connor scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

O'Connor has scored in consecutive contests after going nine games without a goal. The 27-year-old is up on the second line currently, which may be helping him production, though he remains without a power-play role. The forward is up to 12 goals, 19 points, 72 shots on net, 38 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 50 appearances. He could push to match his career-best total of 33 points in 79 games in the 2023-24 campaign with the Penguins.