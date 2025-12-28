O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

O'Connor has scored in consecutive games after opening December with a nine-game point drought. The 27-year-old forward continues to be a key depth player for the Canucks, with his primarily value coming on the defensive side. He's up to nine goals (two shorthanded), five assists, 45 shots on net, 30 hits, 17 blocked shots, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances.