O'Connor scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was O'Connor's third multi-point effort in his last five games. The 27-year-old set up a Jake DeBrusk tally early in the second period before scoring a goal of his own in the final minute of the frame. For the season, O'Connor has three goals and seven points, as well as 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 16 appearances. He's benefited lately from being a healthy player for the Canucks while many other teammates have battled injuries, allowing the forward to see extra ice time.