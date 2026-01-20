O'Connor scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

O'Connor snapped a nine-game goal drought with his tally late in the third period. He had just one assist in that span. The 27-year-old forward is seeing middle-six minutes for the Canucks and now has 11 goals, 18 points, 68 shots on net, 36 hits, 22 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 49 appearances. He accounted for 25 points over 84 contests between Vancouver and Pittsburgh in 2024-25.