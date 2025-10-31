O'Connor recorded two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

O'Connor helped out on two even-strength tallies by Kiefer Sherwood. This was O'Connor's first contribution on offense since Opening Night, ending a 10-game slump. Under normal circumstances, that might have put him at risk of a healthy scratch, but the Canucks' injury woes have forced him into a larger role -- he saw a season-high 16:19 of ice time Thursday after Brock Boeser (undisclosed) left the game early. O'Connor has three helpers, 13 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 12 outings.