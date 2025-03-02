O'Connor notched a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

O'Connor set up Dakota Joshua's tally in the second period. This was O'Connor's second straight game with an assist, and he has four points over nine outings since the Canucks acquired him in a trade with the Penguins. The 26-year-old defensive forward is at 20 points, 99 shots on net, 60 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 62 appearances this season.