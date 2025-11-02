O'Connor scored twice in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

O'Connor has earned four points over the last two games after his two-assist effort Thursday in St. Louis. The 27-year-old forward had both of the Canucks' goals Saturday and could continue to see an increase in his chances on offense while the team is dealing with numerous injuries around the lineup. O'Connor has five points, 15 shots on net, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 13 outings this season.