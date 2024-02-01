Lindholm was traded from the Flames to the Canucks on Wednesday for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

This trade signals two things -- the Canucks are going for it, and the Flames are rebuilding. Lindholm will be a top-six fixture for Vancouver, and he should benefit from playing around a higher quality group of forwards both at even strength and on the power play. It's unclear if Lindholm will play at center or move to right wing with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in the fold. Back in Calgary, look for Nazem Kadri to function full as a top-line center while Kuzmenko should be involved in the top six as well.