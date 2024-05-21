Lindholm logged an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 7.

Lindholm did his part in the second round with three goals and four assists over seven games, but it wasn't enough to extend the Canucks' season. The center produced 22 points over 39 contests between the regular season and playoffs with Vancouver following his trade from Calgary. The 29-year-old is set for unrestricted free agency and figures to be one of the biggest names on the market July 1, assuming he doesn't re-up with the Canucks before then.