Lindholm scored a goal, added five hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Lindholm has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The center has struggled as a Canuck following his trade from the Flames, but he'll still see more all-situations ice time than his third-line role would suggest. Lindholm had 15 goals, 44 points, 173 shots on net, 87 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 75 regular-season appearances.