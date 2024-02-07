Lindholm scored two power-play goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

In his Canucks debut following a Jan. 31 trade from the Flames, Lindholm made an immediate impact by tipping home Quinn Hughes shots in the first and second periods. Lindholm was already picking up his scoring pace for Calgary prior to being dealt, and in 14 games since the beginning of January he's collected three goals and 11 points. The 29-year-old looks like he'll be a fixture on the top power-play unit and in a top-six role for his new club.