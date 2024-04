Lindholm is dealing with a hand or wrist injury and isn't expected to play during the Canucks' current road trip, per the Sekeres and Price podcast.

Lindholm is reportedly farther away from a return than Thatcher Demko (knee), who is targeting a return either Monday versus the Golden Knights or next Wednesday versus the Coyotes. Lindholm's injury was previously undisclosed, and it was believed he was closer to a return than he is based on his attendance during the Canucks' road trip.