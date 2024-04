Lindholm (wrist) may still be an option versus the Coyotes on Wednesday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Lindholm could be nearing a return to action following his seven-game absence due to his wrist injury. The 29-year-old center has been limited to just one goal in his last 16 contests while recording a mere 18 shots. At this point, whenever Lindholm is cleared to play, he could struggle to break into a top-six role.