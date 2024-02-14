Lindholm posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindholm had gone without a point over the last three games since he scored twice in his Canucks debut. The 29-year-old is still moving around the lineup a bit -- he's played as a right wing alongside Elias Pettersson most of the time but has also centered J.T. Miller on occasion. Lindholm should be fine in either role given the talent around him. The 29-year-old has 35 points, 140 shots on net, 56 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 54 contests between the Canucks and the Flames this season.