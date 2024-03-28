Lindholm (undisclosed) isn't expected to return Thursday versus Dallas, per Farhan Lalji of TSN.

Lindholm is still day-to-day, so perhaps he'll be an option Sunday against Anaheim. The 29-year-old, who is set to miss his second straight game, has 14 goals and 41 points in 71 outings in 2023-24. Arshdeep Bains is projected to draw into the lineup Thursday due to Lindholm's absence.