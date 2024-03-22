Lindholm recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Lindholm is still stuck in a 15-game goal drought, and he's managed just three assists with a minus-6 rating and 16 shots on net in that span. The lack of production is likely a result of a demotion to the third line after his initial chemistry with Elias Pettersson sputtered out. Lindholm is at 40 points, 160 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-14 rating through 70 contests between the Canucks and the Flames this season, though he's earned just eight of those points across 21 games since he joined Vancouver.