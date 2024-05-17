Lindholm notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Lindholm has points in three straight contests and six points over five second-round appearances versus the Oilers. His assist Thursday was timely, as it set up J.T. Miller for the game-winning goal with 33 seconds left in the third period. Lindholm has produced nine points, 22 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating over 11 playoff outings. He has spent much of the postseason on the third line, but he was moved up to the second line in an effort to support the slumping Elias Pettersson, who shifted to the wing.