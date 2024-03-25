Lindholm (undisclosed) will not suit up Monday against the Kings, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Lindholm may have picked up an injury Saturday against the Flames but it's unclear what he's dealing with. Fortunately, he's considered day-to-day, so he could return as early as Thursday against the Stars. The 29-year-old has five goals and nine points through 22 games since joining Canucks.
