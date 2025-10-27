Pettersson notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Pettersson has played in all 10 games to begin the season, but his helper Sunday was his first contribution on offense. The 21-year-old has mostly been in a limited third-pairing role, but he was up to 20:22 of ice time in this contest due to Quinn Hughes' (lower body) absence and Victor Mancini's (undisclosed) early exit. Pettersson has accumulated six shots on net, 12 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating to begin 2025-26. He's got some potential, but fantasy managers can leave him on the waiver wire until he shows up on the scoresheet more often.