Pettersson recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Pettersson has two goals and four helpers over his last four games. This was his first power-play point since Feb. 18, though it came on an Andrei Kuzmenko empty-netter late in the contest. Pettersson is already guaranteed to finish better than a point-per-game since he missed a couple of games earlier in the season. He has 30 goals, 52 helpers, 208 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-11 rating through 63 outings. He's picked up 18 power-play points and eight shorthanded points, making him one of the best all-situations players in the league.