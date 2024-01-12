Pettersson tallied two goals and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Pettersson picked up assists on a pair of Brock Boeser goals in the opening period before deflecting a Filip Hronek shot past Alex Nedeljkovic to extend Vancouver's lead to 3-1. Pettersson would then score the game-winner in overtime, beating Tristan Jarry on a breakaway for his second goal and fourth point of the night. It's been an incredible road trip for the 25-year-old forward, who now has seven goals and 12 points in his last four contests. Overall, Pettersson's up to 22 goals and 35 assists through 42 games this season, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 102 set last year.