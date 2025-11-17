Pettersson recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Pettersson didn't find the back of the net in this win, meaning he's tallied just one goal in eight appearances in November, but he continues to produce solid numbers as a playmaker. The 27-year-old center, who continues to thrive as a first-line center in both even strength and the power play, has nine points (one goal, eight helpers) this month. He's also riding a streak of three straight contests with multi-point performances, his longest of the season.