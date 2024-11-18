Pettersson scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.
Pettersson scored on the power play for the second game in a row. He gave the Canucks a short-lived 2-1 lead in the middle of the second period with this goal. Pettersson is rolling now with five goals and two assists over his last seven contests, a level of offense his fantasy managers are more familiar with from the talented center. Overall, he has six goals, five assists, 38 shots on net, 27 hits and 23 blocked shots through 17 appearances.
