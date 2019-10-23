Pettersson had two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against the Red Wings.

The 20-year-old set up third-period tallies by Bo Horvat and Tim Schaller to help rally the Canucks from a 2-0 deficit. Pettersson is producing at a point-per-game clip so far, with two goals and six assists in eight games. He had 28 goals and 66 points in 71 games as a 19-year-old rookie in 2018-19.