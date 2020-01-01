Pettersson (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Pettersson was feeling under the weather Tuesday, but it appears he'll be good to go for Thursday's showdown against the Blackhawks. The 21-year-old will avoid missing his first game of the season, and he'll look to build on the 18 goals and 41 points he's accrued through 40 games.