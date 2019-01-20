Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Back in lineup Sunday
Pettersson (knee) will return to action against Detroit Sunday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
As expected, Pettersson will suit up after missing five games with his knee injury. Expect the Calder Trophy candidate to pick up right where he left off before the injury.
