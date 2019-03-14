Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Back on bench
Pettersson was able to return to the bench in the second period Wednesday against the Rangers after spending some time in the locker room following a hit up high, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Looks like Pettersson was able to clear the concussion protocol, permitting him to return to the game. Pettersson's fantasy owners and Canucks fans can breath a massive sigh of relief.
