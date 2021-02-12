Pettersson provided an assist, a team-high five shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Pettersson has amassed two goals and three assists during his current five-game point streak. The Swedish center is up to 12 points, 43 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 17 contests this season.
