Pettersson recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Pettersson helped out on the opening tally by Brock Boeser just 29 seconds into the game. The helper extended Pettersson's point streak to three games -- he has two goals and three assists in that span. The center is up to seven points, 27 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 11 contests overall.