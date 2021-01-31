Pettersson recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Pettersson helped out on the opening tally by Brock Boeser just 29 seconds into the game. The helper extended Pettersson's point streak to three games -- he has two goals and three assists in that span. The center is up to seven points, 27 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 11 contests overall.
