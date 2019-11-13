Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Birthday boy strikes twice
Pettersson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
Both tallies came in the third period, with the first one giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead and the second standing as the game-winning goal. The Swede celebrated his 21st birthday by snapping a four-game goal drought. He now has eight goals and 23 points in 19 contests, with 11 of his points coming with a man advantage.
