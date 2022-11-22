Pettersson scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pettersson's tally at 6:11 of the third period put the Canucks ahead 4-2. Then came the collapse, as Vegas rallied for three unanswered goals to get the win. Despite another concerning team result, Pettersson has been nothing short of excellent so far. He's scored four goals and added an assist in his last three outings, and he's up to 10 tallies, 13 helpers, 58 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 19 contests overall.