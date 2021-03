Pettersson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Pettersson's first-period tally tied the game at 1-1. It was the Swede's 10th goal this season. He's up to 21 points and 63 shots on net through 26 appearances. Since the start of February, Pettersson has seven tallies and 14 points in 15 contests, effectively shaking off his slow start to the campaign.