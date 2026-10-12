Pettersson scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

While the Canucks lost, Pettersson was a bright spot. The defenseman has two goals through seven games this season, though he hasn't supplied an assist. He has added eight shots on net, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating, which is impressive defensive work on a team that is struggling as a whole. Pettersson doesn't have widespread fantasy appeal, but he could help in banger leagues.