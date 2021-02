Pettersson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Pettersson tied the game at 1-1 midway through the second period with his fifth goal of the year. The 22-year-old center is up to 11 points, 38 shots and a minus-3 rating in 16 contests. Four of his points have come with the man advantage. Pettersson's not playing at quite the same level as he did over his first two seasons, but he's still scoring enough to justify staying in fantasy lineups.