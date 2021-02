Pettersson scored twice on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Pettersson netted the Canucks' second and third goals, the latter coming on the power play in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. The Swede is up to seven tallies, 16 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 22 contests. Pettersson is a bit off the scoring pace he established in his first two seasons, but he remains a quality producer.